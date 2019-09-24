English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gandii Baat Has Trended More Than Sacred Games; People Are Obsessed About S*x: Ekta Kapoor

    By
    |

    Ekta Kapoor, who is not only ruling the television industry but also the digital media, spoke her heart out on Day 2 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019. Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS and XXX, are some erotic digital shows created by Ekta. The producer has been accused of promoting explicit content through such shows. While in conversation with Koel Purie, Ekta revealed how every time, people asked her about Gandii Baat; it shows how much they were obsessed with sex.

    At the event, the television czarina also said that she makes sure the sex scenes shown on her shows don't promote aggressiveness.

    Ekta Addresses The Sexual Content In Her Shows

    Ekta Addresses The Sexual Content In Her Shows

    Ekta said, "I believe sex can be different for different people. Sex as content can be hardcore as long as it doesn't promote aggressiveness. That is a part of misogyny. I don't have any rape jokes or on women being forced. I think any kind of sex as long as you're getting it from the screen is great."

    People Always Asked About Gandii Baat & Not Mission Over Mars

    People Always Asked About Gandii Baat & Not Mission Over Mars

    Ekta also spoke about the web series Gandii baat, which is often termed as soft porn. She added that her digital platform (ALTBalaji) also has MOM (Mission Over Mars) and no one talks about that.

    Ekta Says…

    Ekta Says…

    She said, "Unfortunately, no one asks about MOM. Every time I'm on a stage, I'm asked about Gandii Baat. That says how much we are obsessed with sex."

    ‘Gandii Baat Has Trended On IMDb More Than Sacred Games’

    ‘Gandii Baat Has Trended On IMDb More Than Sacred Games’

    The producer also pointed out how people are obsessed with sex. She added, "Gandii Baat has trended on IMDB more than Sacred Games which tells us how obsessed we are about sex."

    Ekta Encourages Sex On Her Shows, Not Misogyny

    Ekta Encourages Sex On Her Shows, Not Misogyny

    She further revealed how she never promotes misogyny on her shows. Ekta said that in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she addressed issues like domestic violence and marital rape, and in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, she took on breast cancer awareness. She added, "I try to do my bit and never encourage misogyny in my shows and always encourage sex."

    Most Read: CONFIRMED! Shivin To Romance Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh 2; Ishqbaaz's Lalit To Direct The Show

    More EKTA KAPOOR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue