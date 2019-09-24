Gandii Baat Has Trended More Than Sacred Games; People Are Obsessed About S*x: Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor, who is not only ruling the television industry but also the digital media, spoke her heart out on Day 2 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019. Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS and XXX, are some erotic digital shows created by Ekta. The producer has been accused of promoting explicit content through such shows. While in conversation with Koel Purie, Ekta revealed how every time, people asked her about Gandii Baat; it shows how much they were obsessed with sex.
At the event, the television czarina also said that she makes sure the sex scenes shown on her shows don't promote aggressiveness.
Ekta Addresses The Sexual Content In Her Shows
Ekta said, "I believe sex can be different for different people. Sex as content can be hardcore as long as it doesn't promote aggressiveness. That is a part of misogyny. I don't have any rape jokes or on women being forced. I think any kind of sex as long as you're getting it from the screen is great."
People Always Asked About Gandii Baat & Not Mission Over Mars
Ekta also spoke about the web series Gandii baat, which is often termed as soft porn. She added that her digital platform (ALTBalaji) also has MOM (Mission Over Mars) and no one talks about that.
Ekta Says…
She said, "Unfortunately, no one asks about MOM. Every time I'm on a stage, I'm asked about Gandii Baat. That says how much we are obsessed with sex."
‘Gandii Baat Has Trended On IMDb More Than Sacred Games’
The producer also pointed out how people are obsessed with sex. She added, "Gandii Baat has trended on IMDB more than Sacred Games which tells us how obsessed we are about sex."
Ekta Encourages Sex On Her Shows, Not Misogyny
She further revealed how she never promotes misogyny on her shows. Ekta said that in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she addressed issues like domestic violence and marital rape, and in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, she took on breast cancer awareness. She added, "I try to do my bit and never encourage misogyny in my shows and always encourage sex."
