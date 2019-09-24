Gandii Baat Has Trended More Than Sacred Games; People Are Obsessed About S*x: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Addresses The Sexual Content In Her Shows

Ekta said, "I believe sex can be different for different people. Sex as content can be hardcore as long as it doesn't promote aggressiveness. That is a part of misogyny. I don't have any rape jokes or on women being forced. I think any kind of sex as long as you're getting it from the screen is great."

People Always Asked About Gandii Baat & Not Mission Over Mars

Ekta also spoke about the web series Gandii baat, which is often termed as soft porn. She added that her digital platform (ALTBalaji) also has MOM (Mission Over Mars) and no one talks about that.

Ekta Says…

She said, "Unfortunately, no one asks about MOM. Every time I'm on a stage, I'm asked about Gandii Baat. That says how much we are obsessed with sex."

‘Gandii Baat Has Trended On IMDb More Than Sacred Games’

The producer also pointed out how people are obsessed with sex. She added, "Gandii Baat has trended on IMDB more than Sacred Games which tells us how obsessed we are about sex."

Ekta Encourages Sex On Her Shows, Not Misogyny

She further revealed how she never promotes misogyny on her shows. Ekta said that in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she addressed issues like domestic violence and marital rape, and in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, she took on breast cancer awareness. She added, "I try to do my bit and never encourage misogyny in my shows and always encourage sex."