Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Arrested For Shooting And Uploading Porn Videos

Gehana Vasisth, the actress who rose to fame with the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat has been arrested for shooting and uploading porn videos. The property cell of the crime branch arrested Gehana Vasisth along with five others, for allegedly shooting porn videos and uploading them on her personal website.

According to the Mumbai Police, an FIR was registered against the Gandii Baat actress and others, after a few women complained against them for forcing to expose for porn videos. Reportedly, Gehana Vasisth has been uploading obscene videos on her website and had even launched an app in her name. The videos are available under a subscription charge of Rs. 2000.

If the reports are to be true, Gehana Vasisth has shot for over 87 obscene and porn videos for her website and app, so far. The sources suggest that the actress will be produced before a court in Mumbai today (February 7, Sunday). The crime branch is also said to be investigating the involvement of other actors and production banners in connection with the case.

Gehana Vasisth was born as Vandana Tiwari in Chirimiri, Chattisgarh. She began her career as a TV anchor with the Sahara One channel. The actress later played the lead role in the Star Plus show Behenein and appeared in a few films. But it was the Alt Balaji show Gandii Baat that made the actress popular. Gehana Vasisth had suffered a massive cardiac arrest and collapsed on the location of one of her shows, but recovered soon.

