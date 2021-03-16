Gehana Vasisth P*rn Videos Row: Cops Seizes Kingpin's Bank Accounts

Two bank accounts with about Rs 5 crore of Yash Thakur, the suspected kingpin of a porn racket involving actress Gehana Vashisth, were seized by the city police. Mid-day report revealed that as per investigation, Thakur, who described himself as an NRI, operates from Singapore and had opened two business accounts with two banks.

Sources revealed to the leading daily that Thakur earned through an app called Fliz Movies and the money were deposited in PNB account (Indore), which had Rs 2.25 crore and ICICI account (Kanpur), which had Rs 2.5 crore.

A Crime Branch officer said, "We are trying to find the current location of Yash Thakur. The police are also trying to trace his family and we suspect Thakur is from Varanasi. Thakur contacts porn filmmakers and pays them advance through different gateways. Our probe into these transactions led us to his bank accounts."

For the uninitiated, last month, the Property Cell of the Mumbai police had busted a gang that was involved in making porn films in the name of short films for OTT platforms. They arrested actor Gehana Vasisth along with eight others for luring aspiring actors with jobs in web series and forcing them to do bold scenes.

Gehana had told police that she was making films for OTT platform. She added that Thakur had approached her two years ago and had offered her good money per video, following which she joined him. She told the police that he sponsored the porn films for his websites. She also revealed that despite working for him for past two years, she never met him. Police had revealed that Thakur made calls from unknown numbers or Internet calls.

Recently, Tellychakkar report revealed that Gehana is in a critical condition in Byculla jail and is being treated in the jail hospital there.

The report revealed, "The actress was given insulin earlier too as her sugar level used to cross 460. Gehana's dialectologist and personal physician confirmed that she required external insulin due to her high sugar level. If these reports are to be believed, her condition is so critical that she could have a stroke or go into a coma too."

It has to be recalled that her publicist had revealed that the Gandii Baat actress has suffered four cardiac arrests in the last one year and she is also asthmatic and her health is very fragile.

