Gehana Vasisth's Publicist Claims Actress Is Not Involved In Any Porn Film Racket; She’s Being Trapped

Gehana Vasisth's Publicist Issues Statement

As per IANS report, the statement produced by Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios read, "Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket etc. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her."

We Are Really Saddened By The Fact That The Cops Have Clubbed Both Together’

It further said, "We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena's Erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between Erotica or sensual or bold films and hard core porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

Actress Had Shot 87 Obscene/Porn Videos

A senior police official had told a leading daily that the actress has shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her website, which require a subscription to watch. The official further said that those who have subscribed to the channel have to pay Rs 2,000.

Gehana Was Seen In Gandii Baat

Gehana, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, has been a part of several movies and web series including ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat. She had won the Miss Bikini crown and has also featured in advertisements. The actress was in the news in 2019, after she suffered from a near-fatal cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital after she fell unconscious on the sets of her web series in Mumbai's Madh island.