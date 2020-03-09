Ghar Ki Murgi Review: Must Watch! Sakshi's Short Film Will Remind You Of Sridevi’s English Vinglish

Written by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ghar Ki Murgi, short film was premiered on SonyLIV on Women's Day. It is a story of a homemaker, Seema (played by Sakshi Tanwar), who takes care of her family by fulfilling their demands and wishes, but is never rewarded. The 18-minutes film has a strong message on women empowerment. The short film also will remind you of Sridevi's English Vinglish.

In the short film, Seema is seen starting her routine by waking up early in the morning, taking care of her in-laws, kids and husband. She is also seen saving money by working in a parlour. Although her work gets monotonous, she never complained, but it is her husband's words that hurt her - he tells one of his friends that she cannot run the house with her earning! She also gets hurt when her daughter asked her not to embarrass her in front of her friends. (It's here that that film reminds us of English Vinglish, when Sridevi's husband in the film insults her by saying that she is born for making ladoos, and her daughter mocks her for her poor English.)

All hell breaks loose as Seema decides to go on a break to Goa for a month. This puts her family in dilemma and they start questioning - 'Who will make breakfast?' 'who will give medicines?', 'who will bring the ration?' - and the answer to these pointing towards just one person - Seema. The family members then realise Seema's worth.

This is the story of almost every woman who manages the house and fulfils her family's demand but never get rewarded or appreciated. They shed silent tears but never let their family get a whiff of their troubles. The title 'Ghar Ki Murgi' is derived from the proverb 'ghar ki murgi daal baraabar' which means we don't value what we have in life and suits the short film. On the whole, the short film is a must watch for everyone!

(Images Source: Snapshots from SonyLIV)

