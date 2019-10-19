Gold Awards 2019 Winners (Web Series): Sunny Leone, Kunal Jaisingh, Ronit Roy & Others Bag Awards

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who attended the awards ceremony along with her husband Daniel Weber, bagged OTT Icon of The Year Award. The actress shared a picture and captioned it, "Thanks @goldawardstv for Icon of the Year!" - (sic). Daniel also shared a few pictures and wrote, "Because she deserved every bit of this !!!! @sunnyleone #karenjitkaur @zee5 !!!! Icon of the Year !!!" - (sic)

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh shared a picture snapped with the award and captioned it, "What a night it was full of glitz and Glamour a huge huge congratulations to my main man @vikaaskalantri and @priyankavikaaskalantri and huge thank you for awarding me with the most stylish male OTT (web) award... it was such an honour to receive this award... simply an unforgettable night..." - (sic)

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra shared a picture and wrote, "Thaaaaaaank you! Won last night .. Best Actor in the OTT space (female) for #Hostages. This one is for dear ones #SudhirMishra @sameern @applausesocial @deepakdhar @banijayasia @madhoknikhil @hotstarspecials & of course @ronitboseroy @dabasparvin @aashimgulati @surya_sharma_09 @malharrathodrathod #anagshabiswas.. Thank you @vikaaskalantri @whiteleafent @zee5 @godrej_group & ALL OF YOU WHO VOTED & loved #Hostages 🙏" - (sic)

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy baaged Best Actor Award (Male). His wife, shared a few pictures and videos from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. She captioned a video, "Congratulations."

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait, who was seen in web series Sacred Games, also bagged an award at the 12th Gold Awards event. She looked stunning in an olive Alina Cernatescu dress.

Kaafir – Best Web Series

Producer of Kaafir, Siddharth P Malhotra thanked everyone for the love and the awards on behalf of his team. He wrote, "The love for #kaafir carries on.Thank u for these awards on behalf of my team @bhavani.iyer and me @diamirzaofficial @merainna @chinxter @zee5 @sapnamalhotra01 my brother @milxind and the one man who let me tell this story and got in when no one would @tarkat07 #tarunkatial #alchemyfilmspvtltd" - (sic)