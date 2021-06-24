Grahan Web Series Review: The Period Drama Tells An Emotional Tale Brimming From Chaos

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Director: Ranjan Chandel

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: In the early 1980s, an old-school romance featuring unspoken feelings and stolen glances; blooms between Rishi and Manu in Bokaro. Nearly thirty years later, as a young IPS officer Amrita Singh is set to leave the country after marriage, she is shocked to find out that her father Gursevak has been accused of a heinous crime. Adamant on finding what happened all those years ago, Amrita delves into the case and resolves to unravel the truth.

Review: Inspired by Satya Vyas's novel Chaurasi, Grahan recounts the 1984's anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro through the eyes of a personal and very emotional story. The show follows IPS officer Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain) who leads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set to uncover the events in the Bokaro riots. While Amrita becomes a pawn to the political agents in 2016, she soon takes interest in the investigation for personal reasons. Amrita discovers that her father Gursevak (Pavan Malhotra) could have been involved in the riots that took place three decades ago.

Amrita confronts her father who refuses to give her an explanation. Despite his reservations about her investigating the riots, she decides to uncover the truth about her family. Amrita then travels to Bokaro to meet the victims of the riots in hopes to find any witnesses. She soon finds out that there is more to the story than just right and wrong.

Despite a scattered script, the makers have managed to present two ears effortlessly. We often move between the era of the riots and Amirta's investigation in current times. As the story progresses in both eras, it becomes obvious that people's personal vendettas and political aspirations were responsible for all the unfathomable loss.

Amid all the chaos, is Amrita and her father's story. While we see the investigation through Amrita' eyes, the riots are witnessed through the eyes of her father, Gursevak aka Manu (Anshuman Pushkar). The makers have managed to connect the three plots - political tension, Manu's love story and Amrita's investigation with much ease. The sensitively handled period drama is a slow-paced mystery that will fill you with empathy.

Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain have commendable chemistry as the father-daughter duo. Meanwhile, Anshuman Pushkar, last seen in Kathmandu Connection shows much promise in Grahan. Anshuman who plays Gursevak's younger character Manu will steal your heart with the rugged look of 80's hero and sensitivity of current times.

Grahan is a period drama that will hook with the political subplot and the performances. The glamour free show is slow-paced but gives a satisfactory end with a hint of curiosity for season two.