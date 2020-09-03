Gunjan Saxena: Delhi High Court Refuses Centre's Plea, Won't Stop Streaming Of Netflix Film

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the streaming of Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film is based on India Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena- India's first woman combat pilot.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher during the high court hearing in Delhi, refused to pass an interim injunction order at this stage. He stated that the plea should have been filed sooner as the film has already been released. The court has sought responses from Dharma Productions and Netflix on Center's plea, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 18.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain (ASG) argued that the movie was never shown to a preview committee that had been set up in accordance with the Ministry of Defence's 2013 guidelines. "In the Air Force we give highest regard to women. We have been made a subject of ridicule even for countries with whom we are not having friendly relations. IAF's image has been dented."

Centre's Plea Stated The Film Depicted IAF As Gender Biased In response, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the producers, said the centre's plea lacked particulars and was based only on a few scenes from the film. "There is no organisation which does not have gender issues. Anything said in criticism is not slander. Haven't we seen it (gender bias) in our profession? You can't pick four scenes and say slander," he said. The Court Has Asked Gunjan Saxena To Be Made Party In The Suit Meanwhile, Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who was representing the streaming platform Netflix, shared with the court that the script had been shared with the IAF in 2018 and the film was shown in February. Gunjan Saxena Released On August 12 On Netflix The court also said that the former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her, seeking her response. The court also suggested that the government could take this forward on its own, and asked IAF to be removed from the list of parties. Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl was released on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and others.

