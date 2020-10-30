Halloween 2020: Ratched, The Conjuring Series & More Titles To Binge Watch This Spooky Season

The Conjuring Series

Franchise creator James Wan recently teased new information about the upcoming movie in the franchise. The film was supposed to release this September but has been postponed. While you wait for the release date what better way to spend Halloween than revisiting the series. The Conjuring 1 and 2 follow Ed and Lorraine Warren as they find new supernatural chases. Meanwhile, the spin-offs also follow the infamous doll Annabelle and The Nun.

Coraline

Henry Slick's 3-D stop-motion thriller is a cinematic marvel, but it has also left many viewers terrified with an irrational fear of buttons. The dark animation film follows a young girl as she escapes into an imaginary world with a better and happier family, but things are not at all as they seem. Coraline draws the line when the new family tries to sew buttons for her eyes.

Get Out

Jordan Peele's directorial Get Out has received rage reviews since its release in 2017. Years later, the story is still one of the most horrifying films on everyone's list. Get Out follows an interracial couple as the boyfriend meets the girl's parents for the first time. The film also touches on relative topics like racism while making you question your existence.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The producers of The Haunting of Hill House brought another nerve chilling ghost story, The Haunting of Bly Manor. The show reportedly is a Gothic Romance-influenced ghost story based on Henry James' novella, The Turn of The Screw. The Netflix official synopsis for the show reads, "Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of 'The Haunting of Hill House'."

Ratched

Ratched may be the most terrifying of all since the horrific behaviour comes from a human, Nurse Ratched to be precise. The series in a 2020 rendition of the character which came from the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. Nurse Ratched is heartless and cold, and she prides herself as the head nurse of a psychiatric ward which is oppressed and dehumanised. The show follows Ratched's evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster and the mental health care system's journey since 1947.

Some of the other classics that you can always return for a peek during Halloween are, Hocus Pocus, Hereditary, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Us, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and more.