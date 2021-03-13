Hansal Mehta On NCPCR's Notice Over Bombay Begums: Do These People Spend All Their Time Watching OTT?

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice to Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums, claiming that the show portrays children inappropriately in the web series.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who recently released his debut OTT series Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta Story, has now reacted to the NCPCR's notice to Bombay Begums' streaming platform Netflix. In a tweet, he wrote, "Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for Child rights?"

According to reports, NCPCR's objection comes after a complaint was filed against the show which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. The NCPCR notice said, "This type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children."

Hansal Mehta's tweet also gained traction on social media and netizens began calling out the filmmaker for trying to 'normalise immoral content'. He reacted to several such tweets and called them hired trolls. He wrote, "Yes. You have a point and should think about you and those who are peddling this outrage culture to you..."

Here are some more reaction tweets by Hansal Mehta,

Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for Child rights? https://t.co/nFVOEsVRqE — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 12, 2021

Yes. You have a point and should think about you and those who are peddling this outrage culture to you... https://t.co/BuTaEBKaPc — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 12, 2021

You are simply a troll. A hireling. https://t.co/B6DItNIXaS — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 12, 2021

Shame on you for being you. https://t.co/nzcUX4i8LV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 12, 2021

Bombay Begums currently streaming on Netflix is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. It follows five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life. The show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash and Aadhya Anand in lead roles.

