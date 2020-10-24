Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 Surpasses Game of Thrones As Top-Rated Show On IMDb

Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. The show follows HarshadMehta, who is known for one of the biggest financial scams in history of India. Set in 1980's and 90's Bombay, the 10-part web series also explores the rise of the stock market and its impact on other sectors.

Netizens have been attacking other films with star kids and web shows like Mirzapur 2 for Ali Fazal and Farhan Akhtar's participation in anti CAA protests However, Scam 1992 has got full support from fans. While the series has been praised on social media platforms, fans also gave positive reviews and good IMDb ratings. The support has led to Scam 1992 bagging the top spot on IMDb's 'Top Rated TV Shows'" list.

Scam 1992 Has A Rating Of 9.6 On IMDb According to reports, the show's average rating currently is 9.6 out of 10 stars, which has already surpassed other international hit shows like Planet Earth II (9.5), AMC's hit drama series Breaking Bad (9.5), the Emmy Award-winning show Chernobyl (9.4), and HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones (9.2). Scam 1992 Is Directed By Hansal Mehta Scam 1992 is based on Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Talking about the show, Hansal Mehta had said, "I can't think of a more relevant story for the times we are living in. We have seen series of scams, which are sort of mirror images of the Harshad Mehta scam. It (the series) talks about an era where I was growing up and still hadn't become a filmmaker." Scam 1992 Is Currently Streaming On Sony LIV Directed by Hansal Mehta, the web show stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, and Lalit Parimoo.

