Hansal Mehta To Return With Scam 1992 Season Two Based On Abdul Karim Telgi

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the production banner Applause Entertainment has announced that the team is returning for a season two, based on the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

The makers unveiled the plan for a sequel on Thursday, with a statement shared by the production house's official Twitter account. The tweet read, "SCAM ALERT! We are thrilled to announce the 2nd season of our popular 'Scam' franchise - 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi'."

According to the statement, the show tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi has been adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary. The book has been written by journalist-news reporter Sanjay Singh. Singh was also credited with breaking the story of the scam back in 2003.

The story will follow Abdul Karim Telgi who was born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and has been known as the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams. According to reports, the scam was spread across multiple states and was allegedly valued at around Rs 20,000 crore.

The show directed by Hansal Mehta, will be written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, best known for Marathi films like Natsamrat and Hutatma. Talking about the new season Mehta said, "The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago - the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought," the director said in a statement.

Scam 2003 produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, will go on floors later this year. The makers are yet to confirm the show's cast.

