Hasmukh: Vir Das Thanks Delhi High Court For Dismissing Plea Against His Netflix Show

A few days ago, a petition was filed against Vir Das's Netflix show Hasmukh, by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, who claimed the series showed advocates in a bad light. However, on Tuesday, the Delhi High court refused to grant an interim stay on the show's airing. Comedian, Vir Das took to his social media accounts and thanked the court for dismissing the plea.

Delhi HC, while refuting the petition, said, "granting a stay order would interfere with the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution". The plea reportedly claimed that the show demeaned advocates, police and politicians, allegedly portraying them as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists.

Vir Das released a statement on Instagram about the hearing and revealed that close to 10 legal notices and defamation suits were filed against the makers.

"Yesterday in the Delhi High Court, in the middle of the pandemic, there was a hearing. A hearing about my show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer. Close to 10 legal notices, a suit for 'defaming the reputation of lawyers', political pages organising to down-vote it on IMDb. Fair game. As artists we were taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so, knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But since these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I've earned the right to respectfully respond."

Vir Das also quoted an excerpt from High Court's order in his statement, which read, "The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist is given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives. Stand-up comedians perform that very purpose. In their portrayal they use satire and exaggerate the ills to an extent that it becomes a ridicule.- Delhi High Court.' Thank you. With respect, Vir.".

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey's petition also demanded a permanent injunction on airing of the show, especially episode four. The ruling on the same is still pending and is listed for hearing in July.

Netflix original series Hasmukh starring Vir Das, follows a young comedian, who realises he has to kill someone before every stage performance, to be able to perform well. Directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, it also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

