Hawkeye Finale Review: Hailee Steinfeld & Florence Pugh Steal The Show, Cliffhanger Gets A Bigger Gasp

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh Director: Rhys Thomas

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 40 Minutes / 8 Episodes

Language: English

Plot: After Kate find out the truth about her mom's involvement with the mob, Barton chooses to stay and help as her partner. The two plan on taking down Kingpin at the Christmas gala with the LARPing group. However, apart from Kingpin and the Tracksuits, Barton also has to deal with Yelena.

Review: The finale episode focused on the heroes dealing with the villains, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) dealing with her mom, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). With Kate and Clint in the loop about Kingpin's plan to kill Eleanor at the Christmas gala, both take the helped of the LARPing team to infiltrate the evening. While their plan is simple - to keep an eye and save Eleanor from getting killed - the risk becomes bigger once they are spotted by Kazi.

The Christmas gala becomes a big present for Kingpin, Kazi and the Tracksuits with all their targets in one place. As the LARPing Team focuses on keeping the other guests out of harm's way, Clint and Kate pick their enemies. Both come together to deal with Kazi and the Tracksuits, mainly showing of their new trick arrows. However, when it's time to deal with Kingpin, Kate is left alone as Clint ends up taking a beating from Yelena.

While it was clear from the beginning that Hawkeye was an introduction to the newest character Kate Bishop, the show really doesn't give much to the audience. Apart from Hawkeye getting a new suit and opening up to have a partner after Natasha's death, we don't get a chance to explore much in the MCU. Meanwhile, the side characters end up better storyline than Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, Echo aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) goes from being bloodthirsty for Ronin to killing the man who ordered her father's death.

However, while Hawkeye has used subtly for its charm, it gets one thing right - a purposeful tribute to Natasha, which is way more than what her solo film could do. She is remembered as not only Black Widow who saved the world but also as a friend, a sister and much more. On the other hand, the cliffhanger ending of the show is much more gasp-worthy than any other moment in the entire season.

While it seemed like Clint has chased after the Ronin suit throughout the season, he was also concerned about a watch, a Rolex that his wife had tracked from their home. When he hands it to her at the end, Laura breathes and says "Thank you". "I want you to take better care of your stuff," Clint tells Laura. The Rolex watch is enough to establish that Laura used to be or still is a SHEILD agent. Giving a purpose to the show and its successor show Echo.

The chemistry between Yelena and Kate also deserved a special nod, their scenes together have brought lights to the Christmas themed show more than Kate and Clint. Having Yelena continue a fruitful friendship with the future Hawkeye Kate sure seems like a cherry on top.

Overall, Hawkeye seems like the filler episode one has to get through, before getting to the main villain. You will eventually come back to it for reference but it doesn't really add much to the big picture.