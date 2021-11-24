    For Quick Alerts
      Hawkeye: Release Date & Time Of Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Marvel Series As Kate Bishop

      By
      |

      Marvel Studios is all set for the release of their latest series Hawkeye on Disney + Hotstar. The series will not only bring Jeremy Renner bak as Clint Barton but will also introduce Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Hawkeye will start streaming from November 24 onwards ahead of the Christmas season.

      Hailee Steinfeld, jeremy renner

      The Marvel series will release under Phase Four of MCU and will follow Clint Barton facing his vigilante past in time to get back to his family on Christmas. The series reportedly will consist of six episodes and will be releasing weekly until December 22.

      According to the synopsis, the story will have Clint confront his past and fight the enemies he made when he was known as the deadly assailant Ronin. As he tries to fight off his enemies he comes face to face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo team up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home.

      The show reportedly will mark the end of Clint's character as Hawkeye and will be passed on to Kate Bishop. Apart from Renner and Steinfeld the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

      Earlier this month, the makers surprised fans by announcing that on premiere day, November 24, two episodes of Hawkeye will be released exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The episodes will be ready to stream from 1:30 pm IST / 12 am PT onwards.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
      X