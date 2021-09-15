Hawkeye Trailer: Jeremy Renner Trains The New Vigilante Hailee Steinfeld In A Christmas Adventure Series

Marvel has finally released the trailer of its next Mini series, Hawkeye. The show following arrow clad Avenger Hawkeye aka Clint Barton played by Jeremy Renner spending more time with his family after the five-year blip. The show is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar in November 2021.

Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek's Marvel Film To Release On November 5 In India

The six-part series also stars Hailee Steinfeld in a leading role, who is set to take on the name and become part of second-generation Avengers. Hailee will be playing Kate Bishop, an archer superheroine.

The trailer shows Clint enjoying Christmas with his family after a long gap, but his vigilante persona is found in the city. Word gets out that his old nemesis has returned. While confronting his enemies Clint meets Kate Bishop and trains her. The two will be seen fighting against the enemy and what was supposed to be a quiet Christmas, turns into an adventure ride.

Take a look at the trailer:

Shang-Chi Box Office India: Marvel's First India Release Records Biggest Opening Since Theatres Re-Opened

The series reportedly beings right after Avengers: Endgame and could be happening simultaneously as Wandavision and The Falcon And The Winter Solider are taking place in the MCU.

Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox in pivotal roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on November 24, and will conclude on December 29.