HBO Is Working On Three New Game of Thrones Spinoffs Based On Nymeria, Flea Bottom & The Sea Snake

A Hollywood Reporter report has confirmed that HBO is working on a set of three spinoff series other than the prequel.

One of the projects will be by The Mentalist and Gotham creator Bruno Heller. Tentatively titled 9 Voyages, will follow Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. According to reports, these characters will also appear in the currently in production GOT prequel- House of the Dragon.

Another project is set to follow the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. Her name appeared twice in the original Game Of Thrones series as Sand Snake Nymeria Sand and Arya's Direwolf. The show's working title is reportedly 10,000 Ships, and the story is set about a thousand years before the events that took place during GOT.

Meanwhile, the third project will follow the notorious King's Landing slum of Flea Bottom. Flea Bottom is best known to GOT fans as the tight streets of King's Landing where Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

For the unversed, HBO greenlit House of the Dragon back in 2019 and the project's shooting will begin in April 2021 in the UK. The show will star Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith in the leading roles. The prequel is set about 300 years before Game of Thrones and is expected to premiere in 2022.

Several other spinoffs and prequels have been talked about but are yet to be greenlit by the studio. Earlier in January, HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter, "We've been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively. I prefer to make it about the stories and the showrunners and their vision as opposed to hitting some arbitrary target for the right number of shows."

Apart from shows, HBO reportedly is also considering animated projects, subjects of which have not been revealed yet.

