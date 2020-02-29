Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020: Guilty, The Letter For The King, Lost Girls
March is a big month for the streaming giant Netflix since it will be introducing new seasons to anticipated shows as well as dropping some promising original shows like, Unorthodox, Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Lost Girls.
Earlier this week, Netflix surprised fans by dropping the trailer for upcoming fantasy series, The Letter For The King, and from the look of it, the trailer has given fans major The Witcher vibe. With Cursed also on its way to the platform, this is the third show in the Medieval Fantasy space.
Another new series is Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical, six-episode series which stars Canadian comedian Mae Martin. After Life, Season 2 and Ozark, Season 3 will also be coming towards the end of March 2020, all ready to hype up the audience for Money Heist's return in April.
On March 5, 2020, Netflix will drop the Season 3 of the horror anime about a vampire hunter, titled, Castlevania. We will also get to see another original film titled, Spenser Confidential which is based on a classic detective novel character Spenser from Ace Atkins' books. Lost Girls which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January will be coming to Netflix on March 13. It is based on mystery crime drama based on the book by Robert Kolker.
Kiara Advani's original Netflix release Guilty, is another mystery crime thriller which will drop on March 6, 2020, alongside I Am Jonas, Paradise PD: Part 2 and The Protector: Season 3.
Here is a complete list of what is coming to Netflix in March 2020
March 1-7
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Corpse Bride
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
He's Just Not That Into You
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Resident Evil Series
Richie Rich
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from TexasMarch 3-6
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
March 8-14
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
Dirty Money: Season 2
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Go Karts
Lost Girls
Elite: Season 3
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
March 15-19
Aftermath
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
Lu Over the Wall
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good Season: 1
March 20-31
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Maska
The Platform
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
The Letter for the King
The English Game
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
The Occupant
Curtiz
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
Ozark Seasons: 3
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked
Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, And Plot Details Revealed
To All The Boys 2 Movie Review: Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Bring Back The Rom-Com Feels