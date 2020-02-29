    For Quick Alerts
      Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020: Guilty, The Letter For The King, Lost Girls

      March is a big month for the streaming giant Netflix since it will be introducing new seasons to anticipated shows as well as dropping some promising original shows like, Unorthodox, Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Lost Girls.

      netflix march 2020

      Earlier this week, Netflix surprised fans by dropping the trailer for upcoming fantasy series, The Letter For The King, and from the look of it, the trailer has given fans major The Witcher vibe. With Cursed also on its way to the platform, this is the third show in the Medieval Fantasy space.

      Another new series is Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical, six-episode series which stars Canadian comedian Mae Martin. After Life, Season 2 and Ozark, Season 3 will also be coming towards the end of March 2020, all ready to hype up the audience for Money Heist's return in April.

      On March 5, 2020, Netflix will drop the Season 3 of the horror anime about a vampire hunter, titled, Castlevania. We will also get to see another original film titled, Spenser Confidential which is based on a classic detective novel character Spenser from Ace Atkins' books. Lost Girls which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January will be coming to Netflix on March 13. It is based on mystery crime drama based on the book by Robert Kolker.

      Kiara Advani's original Netflix release Guilty, is another mystery crime thriller which will drop on March 6, 2020, alongside I Am Jonas, Paradise PD: Part 2 and The Protector: Season 3.

      Here is a complete list of what is coming to Netflix in March 2020

      March 1-7

      Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

      Always a Bridesmaid

      Corpse Bride

      Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

      Goodfellas

      He's Just Not That Into You

      Hugo

      Kung Fu Panda 2

      Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

      Life as We Know It

      Looney Tunes: Back in Action

      Resident Evil Series

      Richie Rich

      Sleepover

      Space Jam

      The Gift

      The Interview

      The Shawshank Redemption

      The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

      There Will Be Blood

      Tootsie

      Valentine's Day

      Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

      ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from TexasMarch 3-6

      Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

      Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

      Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

      Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

      Guilty (Netflix Film)

      I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

      Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

      The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

      Ugly Delicious: Season 2

      Spenser Confidential

      Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

      March 8-14

      Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

      Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

      Marc Maron: End Times Fun

      The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

      Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

      Last Ferry

      On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

      Summer Night

      Dirty Money: Season 2

      Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

      100 Humans (Netflix Original)

      BEASTARS

      Bloodride (Netflix Original)

      Go Karts

      Lost Girls

      Elite: Season 3

      Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

      The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

      March 15-19

      Aftermath

      The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

      Search Party

      Silver Linings Playbook

      Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

      The Young Messiah

      Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

      All American: Season 2

      Black Lightning: Season 3

      Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

      Lu Over the Wall

      Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

      Feel Good Season: 1

      March 20-31

      Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

      A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

      Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

      Buddi (Netflix Family)

      Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

      Maska

      The Platform

      Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

      Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

      The Letter for the King

      The English Game

      Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

      The Occupant

      Curtiz

      YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

      7SEEDS: Part 2

      Blood Father

      Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

      Ozark Seasons: 3

      Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

      The Decline

      Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

      Il processo (Netflix Original)

      Killing Them Softly

      There's Something in the Water

      True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked

