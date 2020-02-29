Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020: Guilty, The Letter For The King, Lost Girls

March is a big month for the streaming giant Netflix since it will be introducing new seasons to anticipated shows as well as dropping some promising original shows like, Unorthodox, Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Lost Girls.

Earlier this week, Netflix surprised fans by dropping the trailer for upcoming fantasy series, The Letter For The King, and from the look of it, the trailer has given fans major The Witcher vibe. With Cursed also on its way to the platform, this is the third show in the Medieval Fantasy space.

Another new series is Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical, six-episode series which stars Canadian comedian Mae Martin. After Life, Season 2 and Ozark, Season 3 will also be coming towards the end of March 2020, all ready to hype up the audience for Money Heist's return in April.

On March 5, 2020, Netflix will drop the Season 3 of the horror anime about a vampire hunter, titled, Castlevania. We will also get to see another original film titled, Spenser Confidential which is based on a classic detective novel character Spenser from Ace Atkins' books. Lost Girls which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January will be coming to Netflix on March 13. It is based on mystery crime drama based on the book by Robert Kolker.

Kiara Advani's original Netflix release Guilty, is another mystery crime thriller which will drop on March 6, 2020, alongside I Am Jonas, Paradise PD: Part 2 and The Protector: Season 3.

Here is a complete list of what is coming to Netflix in March 2020

March 1-7

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Corpse Bride

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

He's Just Not That Into You

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Resident Evil Series

Richie Rich

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from TexasMarch 3-6

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

March 8-14

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

Dirty Money: Season 2

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Go Karts

Lost Girls

Elite: Season 3

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

March 15-19

Aftermath

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

Lu Over the Wall

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good Season: 1

March 20-31

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Maska

The Platform

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

The Letter for the King

The English Game

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

The Occupant

Curtiz

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

Ozark Seasons: 3

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)Uncorked

