Here's What To Watch This Weekend On OTT Platforms: WandaVision, Tandav, Tribhanga & More

Tandav (Amazon Prime Video)

Ali Abbas Zafar made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime original series titled Tandav. The show headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia is a nine-part series. The political drama will dive into the murky world of politics, from college level to the battle for the Prime Minister's position. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kritika Karma, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

WandaVision (Disney+ Hotstar)

With WandaVision's release MCU has officially entered in Phase 4, and that too with flying numbers. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have reprised their superhero roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the film series. The makers have only released two episodes of the nine-part series in the first week, and will continue to release a new 30-minute episode each week. The duo can be seen trying to blend in as a normal couple in the 1950s suburban life, but trouble starts brewing up when they realise their ideal world isn't that ideal.

Tribhanga (Netflix)

The Netflix release was written and directed by actress Renuka Shahane and has already been praised by the audience. The story follows the lives of three women coming from three different generations. Starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, the film follows a dysfunctional family trying to come to terms with their decisions that kept them apart and made amends.

Gullak Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Gullak has returned with another season on SonyLIV, director Palash Vaswani continues to entertain fans with the slice of life show. Written by Durgesh Singh, the show follows a North Indian family and the ups and downs they face in their everyday lives. The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in lead roles.