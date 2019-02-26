Hey Prabhu Web Series LEAKED Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

Hey Prabhu Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Shockingly, all the episodes of the web series have been leaked online by Tamilrockers. Recently, Arjun Rampal's show, The Final Call was leaked by the notorious site. Check out what the viewers have to say about Hey Prabhu!

Viewers Tweets: Neelagara, @ i_ta_ha_ & Yuvraj

@Neelagara: #HeyPrabhu is a nice web series. @kaur_achint. good Work.

@i_ta_ha_: Watched this web series #heyprabhu seriously loved it @MXPlayer. gud job. 😛

yuvraj khadga: @MXPlayer. loved #HeyPrabhu. All did there job at best and the story was really nice and different. Waiting for season 2 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘

Mahboob

"Watching #heyprabhu extraordinary web series in India really very interesting series so far and I'm continue watching to else series of @MXPlayer on #aafat. Hey parbhu : mind-blowing , fantastic."

Sanket & AT000

Sanket Wakalkar: @MXPlayer. Love this Webseries. Love you guys @barmecharajat. @parulgulati. you Look gorgeous.#HeyPrabhu

AT000: Binge watched #HeyPrabhu mostly wanted to see what the fuss was abt...and may i say its worth all the fuss!! #MXOriginalSeries

Zeshant Raj & Pratik Paithankar

Zeshant Raj: #Heyprabhu ! Really so funny web series I love that . I had watched all series. And i'm waiting for next next series. Best of luck Rajat...

Pratik Paithankar: #MXPlayer. just watched "hey Prabhu" , you droped in such a suspense, can't wait for season 2 #HeyPrabhu #Webseries #killingsuspense.