    Hey Prabhu Web Series LEAKED Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

    Hey Prabhu is MX Original Series, which was released on MX Player on February 20, 2019. The show is about a boy (Tarun Prabhu, played by Rajat Barmecha), who is in mid 20s with a strong Twitter following, navigates the real world only to realise that online popularity is not enough to overcome real-life situations. Achint Kaur plays the role of Mita, the chief editor, who loathes and hates Tarun's behavior and recklessness at work. Parul Gulati plays the role of Arunima, Mita's senior correspondent, who is seen assisting Tarun. Tarun's social life gets disturbed as everyone gets to know that he has erectile dysfunction because of his friend Karishma who would have created hashtag, which goes viral.

    The script is written by Nihit Bhave. The performances of the actors are amazing and the web series has interesting real life story. The show depicts the reality of the present generation.

    Hey Prabhu Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

    Shockingly, all the episodes of the web series have been leaked online by Tamilrockers. Recently, Arjun Rampal's show, The Final Call was leaked by the notorious site. Check out what the viewers have to say about Hey Prabhu!

    Viewers Tweets: Neelagara, @ i_ta_ha_ & Yuvraj

    @Neelagara: #HeyPrabhu is a nice web series. @kaur_achint. good Work.

    @i_ta_ha_: Watched this web series #heyprabhu seriously loved it @MXPlayer. gud job. 😛

    yuvraj khadga: @MXPlayer. loved #HeyPrabhu. All did there job at best and the story was really nice and different. Waiting for season 2 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘

    Mahboob

    "Watching #heyprabhu extraordinary web series in India really very interesting series so far and I'm continue watching to else series of @MXPlayer on #aafat. Hey parbhu : mind-blowing , fantastic."

    Sanket & AT000

    Sanket Wakalkar: @MXPlayer. Love this Webseries. Love you guys @barmecharajat. @parulgulati. you Look gorgeous.#HeyPrabhu

    AT000: Binge watched #HeyPrabhu mostly wanted to see what the fuss was abt...and may i say its worth all the fuss!! #MXOriginalSeries

    Zeshant Raj & Pratik Paithankar

    Zeshant Raj: #Heyprabhu ! Really so funny web series I love that . I had watched all series. And i'm waiting for next next series. Best of luck Rajat...

    Pratik Paithankar: #MXPlayer. just watched "hey Prabhu" , you droped in such a suspense, can't wait for season 2 #HeyPrabhu #Webseries #killingsuspense.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
