Hiccups And Hookups Trailer: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar’s Family Is Unconventionally Weird

The makers of Hiccups and Hookups have released the full-length trailer of the upcoming show. Starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova in lead roles, the show will follow the unconventionally weird family as they explore love, relationships and life.

The leading cast took to their social media accounts to share the trailer. Lara Dutta captioned it as, "As promised, here it is!!!! Trailer me koi filter nahi hai, family me kaise hoga? Ladhai me bhi aur razai me bhi, the Raos are completely unfiltered Watch #HiccupsAndHookups, releasing on 26th November, only on @lionsgateplayin. #HiccupsAndHookupsTrailer (sic)."

The trailer shows Lara as a single mother trying to get back into the world of dating after her husband cheats on her. Her brother, played by Prateik Babbar is a businessman who runs a dating app. He sets up an account for her trying to step her up some men online. Meanwhile, Lara's teenage daughter (Shinnova) has a complex and crazy dating life who finds it hard to believe her mom is dating again.

Hiccups and Hookups reportedly hopes to explore frank discussions about sexual encounters in a modern family. The makers have called it a show about "intimate conversations about love and lust in a no-filter family."

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the show also stars Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra and Ayn Zoya. Hiccups and Hookups is Lionsgate Play's first Indian original series and is set to premiere on November 26.