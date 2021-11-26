Hiccups & Hookups Web Series Review: Lara Dutta & Prateik Babbar Have An Engrossing Sibling Chemistry

Director: Kunal Kohli

Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra

Available On: Lionsgate Play

Duration: 30 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: Hiccups & Hookups follows a recently separated single mother, her commitment-phobic/successful younger brother, and her smart but confused teenage daughter. The three try their best to handle the ride called "life" with work, college and modern-day relationships across different generations.

Review: The comedy-drama directed by Kunal Kholi is a simple drama about a complicated family of three generations with different world views trying to get through work and relationships. While there have been similar releases but Hiccups & Hookups puts a fun outlook on modern dating and differences in perspective between the generations.

The first episode introduces the audience to Vasudha Rao, played by Lara Dutta a 39-year who was cheated on by her husband. On her path to separation, she decides she too can move on and makes a dating profile on her brother (Prateik Babbar) Akhil Rao's app Ketchup. She moves in with her daughter (Shinnova) at Akhil's place.

Lara Dutta Breaks Silence On Her Fake Dating Profile Going Viral; 'My Feed Has Been Flooded With Memes'

Akhil has his own issues with work life and dating life which he can't commit to. He openly calls his own creating, the dating app sham but will stop using it. On the other hand, 18-year-old Kay has a hard time taking her pick of the lot. She is a young college student close to her mamu and mom. Her laidback attitude makes her the most relatable of the bunch.

Vasu and Akhil have a realistic sibling relationship of sweet and some sour moments, which keeps the pace moving. With a bold topic and a chill sentiment, Hiccups & Hookups is one of the best shows to explore but despite the main characters being quirky and innocent enough, the screenplay lets down the talented cast.

Hiccups And Hookups Trailer: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar's Family Is Unconventionally Weird

Overall, the leading cast members give their best but with better shows out there, this might not be the best pick for this weekend.