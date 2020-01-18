    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Hina Khan & Kushal Tandon In An App-Solutely Scary & Fun Tech Horror Film

      Hina Khan, who was recently seen in a psychological crime drama Damaged 2, will be seen in a horror film, which is an app-solutely scary, sexy and fun tech horror film and will also star Kushal Tandon, Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha in the lead roles. The web series is directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP.

      The film is a love triangle between Suhani (Hina), Amar (Kushal) and Riddhi (Aditi). Things get ugly and scary when Suhani realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams Amar to her flat-mate Riddhi. Suhani will do anything to make it right, even if it is installing an app off the deep web that grants your darkest wishes. Will she succeed or get trapped in her own wrong doing? - The film unravels that through its course.

      Hina Khan & Kushal Tandon In An App-Solutely Scary & Fun Tech Horror Film

      Hina Khan was quoted as saying, "It was a nail-biting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish and in order for me to make full justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mind space to get under the skin of this character. Looking forward to working with a fantastic cast as well as ZEE5 and while I am excited, I am also nervous."

      Regarding the project, Kushal said, "Tech horror is an extremely interesting genre and I am thankful that I got a chance to work with ZEE5 on this film. We have had extensive narration sessions and that has made me question on how technology can get the better of us! The script is well layered and every character has demons which will come alive as the film progresses."

      Zee5Premium shared a picture of Kushal and Hina and captioned, "Once you begin, there's app-solutely no way out of it! Get ready for an edge of the seat experience starring @realhinakhan @aryaaditi @therealkushaltandon and @rishabh_snha. A new #AZEE5Original movie #ComingSoon." - (sic)

      The film is currently under production and scheduled for a March 2020 release, exclusively on ZEE5.

