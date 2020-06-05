Hindi Shows And Movies Releasing In June 2020: Choked, Gulabo Sitabo, Aarya And More

Netflix- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (5 June)

Anurag Kashyap directorial, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The film follows the lead couple as they luck out to find bags of black money in their drainage system, only to lose it during the demonetisation. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from June 5, 2020.

ZEE5- Chintu Ka Birthday (5 June)

Chintu Ka Birthday is a drama that follows the story of a 6-year-old boy named Chintu, who is stuck in Iraq with family at the times of Saddam's fall. The film stars Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber in the lead roles. The film is produced by AIB's comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimran Khamba. Releasing on ZEE5, Chintu Ka Birthday will be available to stream from June 5, 2020.

ZE5- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 (6 June)

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain's third season is returning this month. The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show has earned a lot of love in the past two seasons, and is scheduled to release new episodes from June 6, 2020. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain follows the love story of a married couple, the new season is set to explore some tough questions the couple will face.

When announcing the new season, the official handle's social media post read, "Is love enough for a relationship? Are some relationships better off without a tag? Can you forgive someone who has betrayed you? Kya Kuch Humsafar sirf Kehne Ko Humsafar hote hain? These questions will be raised once again, questions that sometimes don't have an answer. Watch how each situation challenges societal norms of marriage, relationships and love on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3."

Amazon Prime Video- Gulabo Sitabo (12 June)

Earlier scheduled to release in theatres, Gulabo Sitabo is all set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The film is a comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will follow a landlord, played by Amitabh Bachchan and a tenant, played by Ayushmann Khurrana as they try to one-up each other. The trailer received a lot of love from fans, however, the makers opting to release the film digitally upset the film theatre businesses like INOX and PVR.

Disney Plus Hotstar- Aarya (19 June)

Director Ram Madhvani just dropped the trailer of Sushmita Sen's digital debut in the crime thriller Aarya. Releasing on June 19, 2020, the Disney+ Hotstar special is reportedly a remake of Dutch series Penoza. The show follows a dutiful mom played by Sushmita sen and her transformation into a Don as she begins to run her husband's illegal business of drugs, after he is shot in broad daylight.

Netflix- Chaman Bahaar (19 June)

Netflix is all set to bring a comedy-drama from remote India. Starring Jeetendra Kumar from Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan, the film follows an ambitious young man, in a small town in central India. His small paan shop starts to earn a lot of business after a family shifts in the house across the road. The official synopsis reads, "His fortunes start to change dramatically when a Hordes of boys start following the teenage girl from the family and set up an "adda" at Billu's shop. His business flourishes tremendously but Billu is now more unhappy than ever, as he has fallen for the girl himself!"