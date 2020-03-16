Hindi Web Series To Binge-Watch During Coronavirus Lockdown: Pushpavalli, Mentalhood, InMates

Pushpavalli – Amazon Prime Video

Pushpavalli has returned to Amazon Prime once again with a crazy set of episodes. Two years ago, she fell in love with a guy and followed him to Bangalore. The previous season ended when her stalking came to light. Fans will finally be able to find out what happened next. The trailer hints at several possibilities from revenge to new love blooming. Pushpavalli, while making you laugh will also fill your heart with anxiety.

InMates – Netflix

InMates has made it to the most loved shows on Netlflix for many viewers in India, and if you have missed this gem, now is the perfect time for binge-watching it. The TVF original, is a simple series which talks about quirky roommates going through their weird lives. The set of friends and their characters will always remind you of your group of friends and in no time, you will be asking for more episodes.

Dheet Patangey– Hotstar

Dheet Patangey has so much to offer, we had to add it to the list. Since cricket fans won't be able to enjoy the IPL this time, they can instead watch this film. The story follows four friends from the years of 1983 and 2011 when India won the Cricket World Cup Final. During this time, the four friends go on a daring journey of self-discovery, friendship and love. Directed by Adhikari Brothers, the film also shares how the country has changed in these years.

Hostel Daze- TVF

After The Kota Factory's success, TVF and Amazon Prime Video collaborated for the web series, Hostel Daze. This series follows the lives of three students living in an engineering hostel. While we have seen several shows in the same setting, Hostel Daze is fully aware of its audience and makes full use of the digital platform.

Mentalhood - ALT

Starring Karisma Kapoor, Mentalhood which recently released, revolves around different natures of mothers, like single parents, working mothers, and more. The show showcases how these women manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and do their best to raise their children right.