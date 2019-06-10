Hostages All Episodes LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers!

Farvees Ali

"Yesterday @HotstarSpecials I am watch #Hostages All episodes. What a great thriller script I love it Show. @RonitBoseRoy sir your Acting it's Amazing. @tiscatime. It's very young mom in the world 😍😍😍beautiful Acting.And both team members Good job.@IAmSudhirMishra @parvindabas."

@veenasrini1

"@RonitBoseRoy In each n single scenes ur Hard work as #SPPrithviSingh Style of Handling the case. 😮 Expression 😍 Angry 😠 Emotional 😒 Definitely i have to say about fighting scene ur effort n risk 👊 please take care of yourself 🙏 Totally u r Fabulous & Phenomenal actor 👏 #HOSTAGES."

Ankur Thakur

"Finished watching #Hostages, intense and gripping, but with certain gaps. The reason I started watching is @RonitBoseRoy's intense acting style and you don't disappoint at all. I've always loved your performances and SP Prithvi Singh didn't let the level down a bit. Kudos Sir!"

Aditya Chaturvedi

" #Hostages is one of another shows that starts on an interesting note but the story stops making sense very quickly and it ends almost in a stupid way. Another example of poor plot. I will rate it 2/5. Not recommended to watch. @HotstarSpecials."

Sanyo & Shaveta

@sanyoshetty: Just finished #Hostages. But given how amazing the performances were the plot could've been more tight.

Shaveta bhardwaj: #hostages watch at your own risk. Disappointed. Not gripping.

Gautam Singh

"Very much disappointed with #Hostages #HostagesOnHotstar. 👎 **/5 But indeed a Brilliant act by @RonitBoseRoy & @tiscatime as always. @IAmSudhirMishra."