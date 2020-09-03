Hostages Season 2: Ronit Roy Will Be Joined By Dino Morea And Divya Dutta In The Crime Thriller

The popular crime thriller, Hostages is all set to return with season 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Hostages 2 will be releasing on the streaming platform on September 9 and the makers just dropped the trailer. Based on the Israeli web series with the same title, the season 1 of Hostages, was released in April 2019 and became immensely popular among viewers.

The season one of Hostages starred Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas and Tisca Chopra, while season two will also involve new characters played by Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and others. While Ronit as Prithivi Singh is the man in control during season one, the game has now changed. Divya can be seen playing a negotiator, while Dino Morea can be seen playing a ruthless assassin who will stop at nothing.

Take a look at the trailer:

During media interaction, Ronit Roy talked about the show and how tables have turned in season two. He said, "like the trailer says the game that I started has changed. His situation has completely reversed. The ones who took the hostages are now in captivity. Every character in season one had a different agenda and now it has turned vice-versa. Season one had its set of issues but hats off to the team for working things out, and season two also had its own physical issues with the shooting and the sets. I am just so happy and feel lucky to be part of the cast and crew for the show. can't wait for September 9, 2020."

Divya Dutta On Her Character Divya Dutta who joined the cast for season two said when she watched season one, she felt like a greedy actor. "I saw the first season and was intrigued, and felt like I should be part of such a show. And one day when we were chatting with Samir sir and Sudhir (Mishra) sir and he said why am I not part of it. So it just happened like that. This is the first time I am working with Samir sir and Sudhir sir and Ronit and this is one of the most fav experiences that I have had. it was exciting being the negotiator." Dino Morea Will Be Seen In A Negative Role Dino Morea also talked about the show and said his character is not something he thought anyone will approach him for. He added, "This is a character I haven't played before, he is a cold-blooded assassin and to be approached for it was exciting. It was wonderful to play a black character who is a professional and loves what he does, he loves getting rid of people and there is no back story to him. So it was exciting to play a character with no remorse." Hostages Season 2 To Release On September 9 Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Hostages season 2 also stars Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and others. The show will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 9, 2020.

Special Ops Web Series Review: Kay Kay Menon's Hotstar Show Is A Slow-Burn Thriller

After Four More Shots Please!, 4 Anticipated Web Series Sequels Coming This Year