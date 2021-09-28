House Of The Dragon: George Martin Reveals GOT Prequel Will Feature 17 Dragons

The Game Of Thrones prequel has fans excited to see more about the seven kingdom's history. While not a lot is known about the plot of House of Dragon, recently George R.R. Martin revealed that over 10 dragons will be seen in the upcoming show.

According to reports, the House Of The Dragon is set approximately 300 years before the events of the Game Of Thrones. It will explore the history of the House Targaryen including the infamous The Dance Of The Dragons event. While the original show only had three of the iconic fire breathing dragons with Daenerys Targaryen, it was recently revealed that the new show is all set to have more than 10 of them.

George R.R. Martin recently appeared on The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast and talked about House Of The Dragon and revealed there will be around 17 Dragons in the show. All of them will have different characteristics and even colours. Calling this story his favourite, he said, "I've always thought this was a cool story, it's one I like, so I'm looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen... And of course, I'm looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons."

He was quoted by CBR as, "We had three of them in Game of Thrones but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they'll each have their own personalities, they'll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colours and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it'll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That's all pretty cool."

Apart from George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik taking up the chair for the showrunner. The makers had left no stone unturned when it comes to the visual of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. The same tradition is excepted to follow through for the prequel. House of The Dragon is a ten-part season one that will debut in 2022.