House Of The Dragon Trailer: House Targaryen Rules Over Westeros As Kings Of The Dragons

The makers of Game Of Thrones have finally released the first trailer teaser of the House of the Dragon. HBO unveiled the teaser while making the revealing that HBO Max will be arriving in Europe on October 26, while the show will release in 2022.

The trailer reveals the series is set 200 years before the fall of the Iron Throne as the Targaryens rules over all of Westeros with their dragons. "Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood," an unseen speaker says in the minute-long clip while we get to see come call back from GOT including Hand of the Kingpin, the fire breathing dragons the iron throne in the Red Keep.

The trailer also introduces most of the characters including Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) holding the sword and sitting on a throne, and his kids Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) on a beach and Otto's daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Targaryens in combat hinting at a civil war about to take place in King's Landing which led to the Dance of The Dragons. The clip ends with the speaker saying, "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

Created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal and based on Martin's Fire & Blood book, House of the Dragon which began with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. However, the show House of the Dragon is starting off with Aegon's great-great-grandson Viserys I.