Hrithik Roshan Opts Out Of OTT Debut Project; Hindi Remake Of The Night Manager Now Shelved

Hrithik Roshan was the newest Bollywood star set to make his OTT debut in the coming year. The small screen debut was rumoured to be with a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager. However, now reports have revealed that the project has been shelved after the B-town star backed out.

A report in a leading portal revealed that Disney had approached Hrithik with the remake of the British mini-series last year in September, and the shooting was scheduled to begin in March 2021. Pinkvilla's latest report has added that the cast and crew of the film were allegedly not happy with the developments and the filming is now put on halt.

Many Bollywood actors in 2020 debuted on OTT platforms, with the recent one being Shahid Kapoor, who confirmed a project with filmmakers Raj & DK. Yet Hrithik or Disney haven't confirmed the project, nor have they revealed any details. Hrithik has been making headlines since his comeback with Super 30 and WAR. If reports are to be believed, Roshan was offered two big banner web series including the remake and 1983 BBC miniseries, The Citadel with Ben Cross.

The actor opted for the Hindi remake and planned to shoot for two months. He was reportedly set to play Jonathan Pine, the character from John le Carre's classic novel, The Night Manager. Hrithik was said to have been offered Rs 75 crore for his role in the spy drama.

But the actor was uncomfortable with the show's long work hours and had difficulty adjusting with the schedule dates and hence opted out. Other members of the cast have reportedly also expressed dissatisfaction with the latest (unconfirmed) developments, which has lead the series to be but on hold, or possibly cancelled.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be seen on the big screen in Krrish 4, Fighter with Deepika Padukone and possibly a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Will Be Seen As Raavan And Not Ram In Madhu Mantena's 3D Ramayana

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Reviews Priyanka Chopra's-Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger; Says 'Take A Bow, You Two'