Huma Qureshi Opens Up About Her Role In Mithya, Says She Is A ‘Muhfat', Complete Opposite Of The Character

Huma Qureshi who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Mithya, opened up about her unique character in the show. In an interview, she revealed that during the prep she realised she had never played a character like this before, and also called it the complete opposite of herself in real life.

Huma revealed that she will be seen playing a Hindi teacher in the show. However, she said the challenge was "not to play the role like a quintessential Hindi professor, like the image that is shown in Hindi films." The actress revealed she referenced her Hindi teacher from school. She recalled them being "prim and proper and very articulate. My character is of a Hindi professor but she is quite well spoken, bilingual and she is doing well for herself. I realised I have not done anything like this before."

Qureshi also revealed that she is the complete opposite of her character. When asked if she relates to her role, Huma said, "Bilkul bhi nahi, mein ek number ki muhfat insaan hun. Mere dimaag mein jo aata hai bol deti hun (Not at all, I am very sharp-tongued person, I just speak whatever is on my mind)."

Back in January 2022, the makers unveiled the first look of the show. The poster starred Huma alongside Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani, who is making her acting debut with the show. Not much is known about the show, except that it is an official Hindi adaptation of 2019 series, Cheat.

For the unversed, Huma made her digital debut with Netflix show Leila in 2019. Since then, Huma has also worked with Zack Snyder for his Hollywood project titled Army Of The Dead. Her upcoming show Mithya will premiere on ZEE5 on February 11, 2022.

Qureshi will also be seen in Double XL along with Sonakshi Sinha, followed by Monica, O My Darling and Valimai.