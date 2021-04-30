Huma Qureshi Unveils Character Poster Of Army of the Dead, Says 'My Heart Bleeds' For India

Huma Qureshi who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead recently unveiled her character poster from the film. While sharing the poster, the actress also apologised for sharing the look amid the pandemic.

Zack Snyder earlier this month, released the trailer of the awaited zombie thriller starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others. While Huma did not appear in the trailer for more than a few seconds, reports revealed that she will be playing a character named Geeta.

Now, the poster has revealed more details about her character. Geeta in the poster can be seen holding a knife in her hand, and an intense look on her face. Huma reportedly will be playing a determined mother to an estranged daughter Kate. The film's wiki page revealed Kate Ward will be played by Ella Purnell.

While sharing the poster, Huma also posted a note for her fans and urged them to stay safe. She wrote, "My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them."

She concluded her post by wishing good health and peace to all, especially to those who have faced the wrath of this pandemic. Take a look at the tweet,

Army of the Dead revolves around a group of retired military personnel who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Las Vegas. The casino's owner Bly Tanaka, hires Dave for $ 50 million to steal the money from the dead town filled with smarter, faster and stronger zombies. The team has two days before the city is nuked by the US government to stop the Zombies from infiltrating other cities.

The film will stream on Netflix from May 21, 2021. The Army of the Dead also stars Omari Hardwick, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Richard Cetrone, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy and Garret Dillahunt in pivotal roles.