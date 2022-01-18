Human Review: This Drug Trial Drama Is A Gut-Wrenching Tale Of Greed, Ambition And Trauma

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Aditya Shrivastava Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Mozez Singh

What happens when the value of human life is squashed under the garb of ambition and greed? When the saviours of the human race unleash their inner demons instead? That's what forms the main crux of Human. However, the show also delves deep into the horrors of the human mind and trauma which makes way for a frightening journey of meandering emotions.

What's Yay: Performances, writing, cinematography

What's Nay: Some of the plots become chaotic and do not take the pace forward in an efficient manner

Story

Dr Saira Sabharwal (Kirti Kulhari) is roped in by the renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Gauri Nath (Shefali Shah) at the reputed hospital Manthan. On the other side, Mangu (Vishal Jethwa)'s poverty-stricken family is grappling with the horrors of drug testing on humans by a big pharmaceutical company. Just when Saira is looking to team up with Gauri like the historic Begum rulers of Bhopal, she begans to umearth that the latter has more skeletons in her closet.

Direction

Creator Vipul Amrutlal Shah has curated a sinister and ruthless world in Human wherein everyone is driven by greed, ambition, trauma, lies and betrayal. The two female protagonists are shown to be steadfast and fierce but with an immense underlying vulnerability which has some severe adverse effects on them. The there is the issue of the drug trails by pharmaceutical giants on the underprivileged human race. With some slight references of the Bhopal gas tragedy in the backdrop, the show highlights how the poverty stricken race has to bear the brunt of the rich and the powerful's ambition.

Human goes deep into showcasing the complexities of human trauma, sexuality and marital discord. The writing by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, Darshan Prakash and three other writers is nuanced and aim at interweaving several conflicts with one another. Apart from also presenting the power-hungry politicians of Bhopal against the backdrop of the drug trials, is the frightening revelation of the human experiments and torments on young girls. The writing and depiction will remind one of The Handmaid's Tale and Huma Qureshi's Leila. The part where Human falters is that it tries to cover too much on its plate. The sub-plots like the hospital politics and one of the female protagonists' sexuality turning her life upside down is relevant but also does not contribute majorly with the pace. After all the massive build-up of some varied events, the conclusion turns out to be a little lukewarm and predictable.

Performance

Just when you think she cannot swoon you anymore, Shefali Shah does it again. Her portrayal of Gauri Nath is nerve-wracking and macabre to the the core. Shah's act will remind one of Lena Heady's Cersei Lannister or Tabu's act in Maqbool. Shefali is the heart of Human and you love to hate her for all the right reasons. Kirti Kulhari complements Shah's riveting act impeccably. The complexities and the compulsive lying of her character to avoid the perils of her sexuality is beautifully portrayed by the actress. She is the most organic in which she plays the courageous whistleblowers to all the wrongdoings.

Vishal Jethwa inevitably deserves the stars. After his menacing act in Mardaani 2, the actor is such a visual delight as Mangu in Human. The plight of poverty, hopelessness, grief and trauma of his character is extremely authentically portrayed. Seema Biswas is another one to look out for as Roma Ma. She will send shivers down your spine with every frame. The rest of the star cast including Ram Kapoor, Aditya Shrivastava, Indraneil Sengupta, Shruti Bapna, Aasif Khan, Sushil Pandey, Riddhi Kumar, Abhijit Lahiri and Pranali Goghare deliver an impeccable performance which makes the acting sphere one of the strongest suits of Human.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography by Sirsha Ray is hanuntingly powerful especially capturing the grim and sinister moments. The production design by Sujeet Sawant and Sriram Iyengar is top-notch. Kudos to casting director Mukesh Chhabra for pulling up this talented ensemble cast together.

Verdict

Watch this one for the powerful performances by each of the cast members. Experience a spine chilling medical drama with this show. We give Human, 3.5 out of 5 stars.