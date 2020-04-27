Hundred Full Web Series Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Hundred revolves around the life of Netra Patil, (Rinku Rajguru) an honest and selfless civil servant, who is also a Bollywood buff and dreams of going to Switzerland someday. But since she is the sole breadwinner of the house, she puts her family before herself. One day, she gets to know that she has a brain tumour and has just hundred days to live. It's then she decides to do what she always wanted to. The web series also shows the story of ACP Saumya (Lara Dutta), who lives her life on her own terms. Destiny makes the two girls meet, who team up to fulfil their personal objectives. Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajgure have slayed it in the show. Critics are impressed with the girls' swag! Unfortunately, the web series has been leaked by the notorious site - Tamilrockers that too in HD quality.

Meanwhile here's what the viewers have to say about the show. Take a look at a few tweets!

Sunil & Ashutosh Sunil Sharma: #Hundred at Hotstar Acting of Rinku Rajguru is very natural n spontaneous... God bless her... Ashutosh Shrinet: What a perfect act by @LaraDutta. No questions only watch #Hundred . What next lara? @urbanyogie "Light, fun, crisp. Good acting. Fab supporting cast. No cliche slogans, buzzwords, lectures. No forced gaalis & graphic violence. #Hundred is a paisa vasool change from usual crass & vibhatsa. Best to see @LaraDutta! Finally a script worth her talent.#HotstarSpecialsHundred." Dipesh Punjabi "This is not done After a lot of time you @DisneyPlusHS brought a nice special series #hundred with @LaraDutta and now we have to wait for season 2 till 2021 , It's corona time, Jo hai sab dikha do abi." Aarti & Rahul Aarti Thakur: A little of cuteness, alot of swag Rinku Rajput and Lara Dutta perfect combination in HUNDRED only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #Hundred. Rahul Sonar: #Hundred @LaraDutta @DisneyPlusHS just seen four episodes, it is really amazing @rinkurajguru_ done great work... @ImmatureBoy_ "Not many can motivate others to dream, Lara Dutta in Hundred has played a character that can give people hopes to not give up on their goals. @DisneyPlusHSVIP #Hundred."

(Social media posts are not edited)

(Images Source: Instagram)

Also Read: Four More Shots Please 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download Hours After Its Release

Also Read: Marzi Full Web Series Available Online For Free Download In HD Print