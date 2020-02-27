Hungama Play Launches Kashmakash, An Original Featuring 5 Unique Modern-Day Crime Stories

Hungama Play, today launched Kashmakash, a new Original, which is an anthology with five individual stories. The show highlights a unique modern-day crime in every episode and the dilemma that the victims go through when choosing between right and wrong. It features an ensemble cast comprising some of the biggest actors from the television industry.

Actors like Sharad Malhotra, Anjum Fakih, Eijaz Khan, Abhishek Kapur, Abigail Pande, Lavina Tandon and Vahbiz Dorabjee, among others will be seen in the show. Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, different episodes have been directed by Anil V Kumar, Shiva Verma, Saptaraj Chakraborty and Saket N Yadav.

Narrated from the victims' perspectives, Kashmakash brings to fore crimes that are becoming increasingly common in the modern world - a housewife who finds stardom on a social app and in the process, unwelcome attention; a celebrity couple that falls prey to their desire of giving the online world unrestricted access to their lives; a social media influencer who refuses to come to terms with her mental disorder and finds herself at the mercy of a blackmailer; a drug addict who is unable to quit and goes on a downward spiral when she makes a shocking discovery; the admin of a village WhatsApp group who peddles in fake news without realising its far-reaching impact. Each episode of the show features an alternate ending, highlighting two ways to deal with a crime, one right and another wrong.

Speaking about the show, Sharad Malhotra said, "This show is unique because it not only tells the story of the victim but also highlights how each story could have ended differently had the person made the right choice. Kashmakash teaches a lesson without being preachy and that is a huge win for this show. I am glad to have been a part of such an exciting story with a unique narrative. I am also happy to have worked with Anil V Kumar Productions and Hungama Play."

Kashmakash also stars veteran actors like Supriya Shukla, Rajendra Chawla, Vicky Ahuja, Abbas Khan and more. The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play and partner networks.

Speaking about the series, Anil V Kumar, Founder, Anil V Kumar Productions said, "The concept of the series sets it apart from others. While it essays what the victims go through, it also showcases how an alternate approach could have resolved the problem. Ensuring that each story is equally intriguing was a challenging task but the process of making this show was enriching and creatively fulfilling. I hope that the audiences enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed making it."

Starting today, the show will be available to stream on Hungama Play, Hungama's video-on-demand platform. Kashmakash will also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player and Android TVs. Additionally, Hungama's association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV.

