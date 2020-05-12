Illegal Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
Illegal is a courtroom drama that stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Kubbra Sait, Piyush Mishra and Satyadeep Mishra in the lead roles. The web series, which is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Sahir Raza and produced by Sameer Khan, was released recently. The show has been receiving good reviews from critics. Piyush Mishra, who plays the role of the lead antagonist, Janardan Jaitley aka JJ has given impressive performance. Unfortunately, like other popular web series, this show has been leaked online for free download and that too in HD quality.
Meanwhile, Illegal has been receiving great reviews from fans as well. Fans are all praise for the cast especially, Neha Sharma, who plays the role of young and passionate lawyer, Niharika Singh. Take a look at a few tweets!
Neha Sharma Fanclub
"Finally watched the first episode of #illegalonvoot @Officialneha never failed to impress us in every character loved your performance 👏 waiting for next 💕💕."
Pragyansh Nigam
"@Officialneha have been hearing lot of good things about #illegal on @VootSelect ... positive reviews and especially your performance which excites me more to watch it straight away!"
Tanay & Prajwal
Tanay Mishra: Watched first 4 episodes of #illegal and @Officialneha nailed it. What an amazing Performance.
Prajwal Patel: Just completed watching all the episodes of Illegal on @justvoot @Officialneha #akshayoberoi amazing performance. #IllegalOnVoot.
Arun Singh
"Just saw #IllegalOnVoot & my reaction Is OMG..@Officialneha ma'am u r absolutely spectacular as #NiiharikaSingh ur lawyer's performance is very very good. Like killing it.. 🔥 Fight like a lawyer I loving it. ❤️& u r looking very cute like always..love uh... MUST WATCH @justvoot."
Daksh
"Binge watched the show #IllegalOnVoot. It's amazing & all the actors played the roles well but #KubraSait was nothing short of magnificent."
