IMDb Lists Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2021: Aspirants, Dhindora, The Family Man & More

2021 has seen interesting Indian and international OTT content with shows like The Family Man, Sunflower and some recent releases like Mumbai Diaries and Aarya 2. While fans have been impressed by the releases of the year, IMDb based on fan ratings has released the list of top 10 Indian web series. To everyone's surprise, the list begins with TVF's Aspirants, Dhindora and The Family Man.

TVF's Aspirants' had garnered a lot of love post-release on social media. The series starred Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey in pivotal roles. However, the only recent release on the list is Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora. Fans are still going gaga over his extraordinary performance in the show.

Meanwhile, the top third spot was taken by Manoj Bajpayee's most-awaited release of 2021 - The Family Man 2. Season 2 also marked Samantha Prabhu's power-packed OTT debut. Take a look at the complete list of IMDb top 10 Indian web series of 2021:

Top 10 OTT Releases To Catch Up On Before 2021 Ends: WandaVision, Special Ops, Aarya & More

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Top 10 Hollywood Releases To Catch Up On Before 2021 Ends: Dune, Shang-Chi, Spencer & More

For the unversed, Sunil Grover's Sunflower, Netflix India's Ray, Disney+Hostar's Grahan, November Story (Disney+Hostar) featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 starring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma have also been one of the biggest releases of the year. Apart from their cast, the storyline and performances have also received critical acclaim.