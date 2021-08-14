Independence Day 2021: Best OTT Fictional Characters That Would Lay Their Lives For The Country

In recent years there have been many crime thrillers and actions thriller based on true stories of Indian spies, military personals and sportsmen who have brought pride to the country. While Bollywood has brought man such true stories to life on the big screen OTT has also dabbled in few acclaimed stories. Apart from stories based on some real incidents and people we also have a few that fictional shows with just as dedicated characters who would lay their lives for the country.

On this occasion, of Independence Day we bring you one of the best fictional patriotic characters on OTT.

The Test Case - Shikha Sharma

Nimrat Kaur as Captain Shikha Sharma in The Test Case is such a character that would not think twice before doing the right thing, for the innocent lives and the country, despite the pushback she gets from her own people. The series follows Shikha as the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum.

The Family Man - Chellam Sir

Chellam Sir played by Uday Mahesh became of the most loved characters from the show. However, what is more, interesting about him is his dedication. When the hero turns for help, you know they are the ultimate weapon. Even while in hiding, unable to show his support openly, Chellam sir does everything he can to help Shrikant for the better of the country.

Independence Day 2021: Films Like Gunjan Saxena That Have Women Pioneer Patriotism On Big Screen

Special Ops - Himmat Singh

Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh in Disney+ Hotstar's web series is one of the best fictional officers we have had. He is not only unapologetic but also knows how to take care of his department even when the government won't trust him. The RAW agent also manages to find the mastermind behind the attack on the Parliament a few years after it happened.

Code M - Monica Mehra

While officers are fighting to protect the country, Jennifer Winget as Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra, in this show fights for the spotless image of the Army. While investigating of a military encounter case she discovers a conspiracy plot that threatens what the Army uniform stands for.

Bard of Blood - Adonis

Emraan Hashmi as Kabir Anand is a literature teacher who looks after his deceased friend's wife and son. However, he is also Adonis a former Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) agent who has fallen out after an operation that resulted in his partner's death. Not only is he dedicated to his loved ones, but he also decides to accept a mission when he finds out that others like his dead partner are at risk.

Independence Day 2021: Watch OTT Series & Films All About Unity & Love For The Country

Criminal Justice - Madgav Mishra

This may seem an unusual choice, but the one who uploads the law is also a true patriot. Pankaj Tripathi as Advocate Madhav Mishra may look like someone who works for money, but despite having the need for it he always chooses to do what is right. Not only does he give the change to the more rightful lawyer but also make sure to upload the trust citizens have in the Indian Judicial system.