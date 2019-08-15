Independence Day Special: The Test Case, Banned & Other Must-watch Patriotic Shows

The Test Case

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, ALTBalaji's Test Case is a story of Captain Shikha Sharma played by Nimrat Kaur. The series revolves around the first woman in a combat role in the army, whose only aim is to serve the nation by being a part of this male-dominated field. Labelled as The Test Case, Captain Shikha Sharma overcomes all the hurdles to emerge victorious while seizing her place in the army. Apart from Nimrat, the show starred the formidable cast of Juhi Chawla, Akshay Oberoi, Manit Joura, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Anup Soni among others.

Banned

Based on the backdrop of Sirsa, Haryana VIU's Banned is a journey of four boys who form a musical band. What comes next is a turn of events, which makes these boys rebel amidst the solid politics when their song is used against them by a local politician. Watching the quartet come together to fight the dirty politics, the scandal while inspiring many youth is what makes the rest of the story.

Modi - Journey of A Common Man

The web series, Modi - Journey of a Common Man, is a 10-episode series available on Eros Now. The intriguing show portrays the journey of the talismanic PM Modi right from his childhood days to his political career that include his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and all the way to the Prime Minister of India.

City Of Dreams

A single stone thrown in a seemingly placid lake sets off a series of ripples that affect everyone and hurt many. Hotstar's 'City of Dreams' is the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure. Blurring the lines between moral and immoral, in a struggle for power forms the core of this transfixing narrative.

Bose: Dead/Alive

A historic period-drama by ALT Balaji, stars the talented actor Rajkummar Rao as Subhash Chandra Bose and depicts the story of the biggest cover-up of the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. On 18 August 1945, Subhash Chandra Bose is presumed to be dead after a plane crash in Japanese-occupied Formosa (now Taiwan). However, his family in Kolkata receives a telegram from Mahatma Gandhi to not conduct his last rites. The series explores the speculation about Bose's death and revolves around characters and situations that hint at his possible return.