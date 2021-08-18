India’s First Audio Web Series Rustom All Set To Launch On August 18th

Rustom, a story about a gangster Mir Qasim, is all set to release on audiotalkies.com and other popular audio streaming platforms on the 18th of August, 2021. The scripted audio original, written and narrated by Tarique Ahmad is a unique, enthralling story about how Rustom becomes the kingpin of Mumbai smuggling underworld in the 70s and 80s. Even though he has strong connections and is an influential person, Rustom never divides the city among any gangsters, thus thwarting police efforts to curb illegal activities. Despite being a gangster, Rustom is portrayed as a man of principle and the messiah of the poor with a heart of gold. The story talks about why he chose to be a gangster, what circumstances led to this choice, and how, in reality, he is a good person who only wants peace to prevail in his city.

This story, full of crime, emotion, drama, thrill, and romance, has been beautifully scripted by Tarique Ahmad who is a well-known name in the voice of the world with an experience of 15 years. He is a voice-over artist, storyteller, podcaster, and content creator. Tarique Ahmad has also been a Radio Jockey and Programming Head in a private FM channel, but now his identity is as Kahanibaaz Tarique. Tarique Ahmad promises that the audio series is produced in a way to give the audiences the experience of a film or web series. The audio series will be released every week with an exciting, new episode.

On the occasion of the release of the audio series, Tarique Ahmad stated: “I intend to give my audiences an amazing audio experience where they can feel every emotion I have written. We have got great responses to the audio clips we launched and we are beyond excited to see how people will react to the entire story. Rustom is the perfect audio story because it has everything- crime, romance, thrill, drama, and emotion. I have put my heart and soul into it and we will be releasing it on 17th August on audiotalkies.com and popular audio streaming services. Join us for an unforgettable experience.”

Tune into these popular audio streaming services to listen to Rustom’s story- Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify along with audiotalkies.com