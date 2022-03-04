India's Ultimate Warrior Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Show Is All About A Warrior's Undying Determination

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shifu Kanishka, Shaun Kober, Killer Bi Nguyen, Myker Hawke

Director: Sam Brown

India's Ultimate Warrior presented by discovery+ sees the hunt for the country's best and the most skilled warrior. The reality show will be hosted and judged by actor and Dojo Master Vidyut Jammwal. The show will have four other mentors namely Shifu Kanishka, Shaun Kober, Killer Bi Nguyen and Myker Hawke who will train four students from different walks of life to emerge as one of the country's most able warriors. These mentors are specialized in skills like mixed martial arts, survival skills and combat.

The contestants are divided into four groups wherein four people will be trained under one mentor. The episodes have Vidyut Jammwal observing the skills and tactics of each contender and the actor's hosting has the right amount of knowledge, respect for a warrior spirit and compassion for the contenders. He leaves no stone unturned to motivate them and school them when they falter. It can be safely said that the Sanak actor plays a strong guiding anchor to India's Ultimate Warrior.

The contestants are first taught to control their aggression with a game of boxing. It shows a contestant who cannot channelise her anger during the match opening up to Shifu Kanishka of witnessing her mother getting abused by her father because of which she was motivated to learn combat. This was one of the heartfelt moments of the show to witness. Then the contenders are asked to conquer their fears by the Forward Facing Rappel which requires them to climb down a high mountain top.

The contenders are further tested with competitions like Shock Knife and Wrestling wherein their control, determination, presence of mind and sportsmanship are put to test. In the end, one contender is crowned as the Star Warrior while two face elimination. The second episode sees the unrelenting determination in the competing warriors.

Through rounds like Iron Palm (Water Slapping), Murder Ball, False Finish and Military Training this episode sees the contenders showcase an excellent sense of determination and a never give up attitude. Many of the contestants keep on participating in the task even with grave injuries. One of the main highlights of India's Ultimate Warrior is that it abides by equality wherein men and women are made to fight with each other with equal grit and intensity and how at the end of the day, the contenders' sportsmanship and respect for each other triumphs over everything.

The contenders are so determined that they also leave their mentors teary-eyed with their courage, dedication and selfless attitude. They are also unafraid to showcase their emotions and vulnerabilities when required as Vidyut Jammwal says 'Warriors can cry.' The camera work by Maggie and writing by Anshumali Jha and Meet Shah furthermore makes the show more nuanced. However, one thing which was missing and could've been inculcated was the camaraderie between the mentor and their students along with the beautiful bond of respect and competitive spirit that the contenders formed with each other.

This would've added a more emotional touch to the show. However, barring this, India's Ultimate Warrior is a well-made show dedicated to this undying and determined spirit of these ambitious contestants. Watch this one for the immaculate hosting of Vidyut Jammwal. We give the show 3.5 out of 5 stars.