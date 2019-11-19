Inside Edge 2 Trailer Looks Bigger; This Season Is All About Power Vs Truth

The makers of Inside Edge 2 are leaving no stone unturned to create huge hype around the show. After releasing the poster featuring the ensemble cast of the show, the makers have now released the trailer. The trailer looks much bigger and more gripping than the previous season.

This season, Bhaisahab (Amir Bashir) will be seen making a powerful appearance. He wants to change the face of cricket as he wants to transform it into a global sport. The trailer shows Mumbai Mavericks co-owner Zarina Malik (Richa Chadda) joining Bhaisaab as she aspires to be like him. Arvind Vashishth (Angad Bedi) and Vayu Raghavan (Tarun Virwani), who were in the same team, in the previous season, are now seen pitted against each other. They are seen as being captains of different teams. Vayu is seen heading Mumbai Mavericks while Arvind is now the captain of Haryana Hurricanes.

The trailer also shows Sapna Pabbi as Vayu's love interest and Elli Avram as Siddhant Chaturvedi's lady-love. The players and the owners plan to win the PPL (Powerplay League), but someone is seen trying to jeopardise the tournament by injecting the players with performance-enhancement drugs. Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) is behind this mess. A glimpse of Vikrant is shown at the end of the video, in which he is seen telling someone that everything is happening just the way he had planned it.

Your favourite dirty league is all set to get dirtier because this game knows no boundaries.

Watch the game beyond the game in #InsideEdge2, starting Dec 6th on @PrimeVideoIN #InsideEdge2Trailer out now.

📽️- https://t.co/zRlHP104Eu pic.twitter.com/Xcig0ghFSR — Inside Edge (@InsideEdgeAMZN) November 18, 2019

Inside Edge Season 2 marks one more original creation between Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, after the critically acclaimed first season.

The show is created by Karan Anshuman and Mirzapur director Gurmeet Singh. This time ad film director Aakash Bhatia has also joined the director's team. The second season of Inside Edge will start streaming from December 6, 2019.

