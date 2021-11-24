Inside Edge 3: Makers Unveil Intriguing Character Posters From The Much Awaited Series

Amazon
Prime
Video
finally
brings
back
its
first
Indian
original
series
Inside
Edge
after
a
mini
break
of
two
years.
The
streaming
service
recently
launched
the
trailer
for
the
third
season
and
the
trailer
has
been
creating
ripples
amongst
the
franchise
buffs
and
has
become
an
absolute
audience
favorite.
The
series
stars
Vivek
Oberoi,
Richa
Chadha,
Akshay
Oberoi,
Tanuj
Virwani,
Aamir
Bashir,
Sayani
Gupta,
Sapna
Pabbi,
Sidhant
Gupta
and
Amit
Sial
in
pivotal
roles,
the
third
season
is
directed
by
Kanishk
Varma
and
created
by
Karan
Anshuman.
In
the
new
season
the
stakes
are
on
for
a
bigger
game
in
sight
between
two
arch
rivals
which
will
unravel
some
murkier
and
newer
secrets.
So
stay
tuned
for
more
as
the
show
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
Prime
Video
this
December.