Inside Edge Season 2 Review: This Amazon Prime Original Lives Up To Expectations

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Sapna Pabbi, Angad Bedi Director: Gurmeet Singh

'Inside Edge', one of the most talked-about Amazon Prime originals of 2018, was anything but a flawless attempt at storytelling, however, it clicked with fans due to its sensational content. 'Inside Edge Season 2', the second instalment of the series, is just as captivating and gripping as expected, virtually taking the 'game' to the next level. Read the detailed review to know more.

Plot

'Inside Edge Season 2' revolves around the chaos that prevails when the feisty Vayu Raghavan (Tanuj Virwani) locks horns with his former captain Arvind Vashisht (Angad Bedi) on the cricket field. The show also deals with the drug abuse menace, making it a murkier affair than the first part.

Execution

The basic storyline of the show is quite predictable and generic in nature. However, it makes an impact due to the smart presentation. Most episodes feature plenty of colourful language and effective twists and this helps them click with the 'Gen Y' audience. The crackling chemistry between the main characters works in the show's favour, upping its recall value big-time.

The cricket matches have been shot pretty well and are likely to click with enthusiasts.

On the flip side, the track involving Vayu's 'mentor' lacks depth and feels forced. Similarly, some of the scenes involving Zarina (Richa Chaddha) and 'Bhaisaab' (Aamir Bashir) act as speed breakers.

Performances

Vivek Oberoi is impressive as usual. His swag and charismatic dialogue delivery add a new dimension to his intriguing character. Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani do full justice to their roles, emerging as Inside Edge Season 2's backbone.

Richa Chaddha is decent and meets expectations. Sapna Pabbi ups the glam quotient but fails to deliver a compelling performance. Amit Sial makes the most of his limited role, proving talent is his middle role. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi is unable to get into the depth of his character, failing to highlight his trauma.

Aamir Bashir is sincere but lacks the screen presence to pull off such a powerful role. Sayani Gupta is adequate.

Pros

Vivek Oberoi's Screen Presence

Sensational Twists

Good Performances

Impressive Production Values

Crackling Chemistry Between The Main Characters

Well-executed Cricket Sequences

Cons

Aamir Basheer Is Miscast

Routine Storyline

Might Not Appeal To Those Who Are Not Interested In Cricket

The Verdict

'Inside Edge Season 2' is a well-executed and stylish attempt at storytelling, which should click with the intended audience.

