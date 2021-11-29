Inside Edge Season 3: Former Indian Cricket Coach Ravi Shastri Spills The Beans On The New Captain

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Inside Edge Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 3.

Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri shared his views on the newest captain on board. Talking about the young captain, Ravi Shashtri shared, "I think it's a very good appointment, because he's aggressive and very self-confident about his own ability. What I like most is his energy with his teammates. He enjoyed another players performance when he was out there, and that's one of the main qualities of a captain. You got to be able to take your team along with you. Bohot Josh laayega team me."

Seems like Ravi Shastri is all padded up for the new innings of Amchi Mumbai's one and only Vayu Raghavan as he is gunning for the Indian captain after his successful innings with Mumbai Mavericks in the show!

Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as 'the game behind the game' becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage.

Prime members can stream all ten episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.