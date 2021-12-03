Inside Edge Season 3 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Richa Chadda-starrer inside edge returned for a season 3 in 2021 after a two-year break, this time with a new cast including Vivek Oberoi. The show was finally released on December 3 and had lived up to fans expectations.

Unfortunately, within hours of release, the show was available online in HD quality for streaming within hours of its release. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

Coming back to Inside Edge 3 the show has received quite the response from fans and critics within hours of release. Time Of India said that the show amps up the drama, the review added, "'Inside Edge 3' amps up the drama, with higher stakes and rivalries between the two powerful people Bhaisahaab and Vikrant Dhawan and their hunger for power."

Meanwhile, Firstpost's Pradeep Menon said that the show returned to its full form in season 3. He wrote, "Inside Edge continues to borrow generously from real headlines, mischievously incorporating it into the hyperactive universe of the show."

The new season stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. Directed by Kanishk Varma and created by Karan Anshuman, the show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.