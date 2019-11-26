    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte & Karan Johar Dazzle On Red Carpet; No Wins For India

      It was an honour for our Indian celebrities to be present (who were also be nominated) at the most-prestigious awards ceremony - International Emmy Awards 2019, in New York. The award ceremony was held on Monday (Tuesday in India). Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix teams made an impressive debut at the event. Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui dazzled on the red carpet. Read on to know more and also check out their pictures from the red carpet!

      Radhika Apte

      Radhika Apte

      Radhika Apte looked gorgeous in a lazercut Iris van Herpen dress and minimal accessories. She tied her hair in a sleek back bun and finished her look with a dash of red. The actress shared a picture from the red carpet and captioned it, "So honoured to be here! @iemmys."

      Lust Stories & Sacred Games Teams

      Lust Stories & Sacred Games Teams

      Sharing a few more pictures snapped with her Lust Stories and Sacred Games teams, the actress wrote, "All of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto."

      Karan Johar & Anurag Kashyap With GoT Producers

      Karan Johar & Anurag Kashyap With GoT Producers

      Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap were seen posing with Game of Thrones producers - David Benioff and DB Weiss, recipients of the Special Founders Award. Karan shared the picture and wrote, "Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys."

      Kubbra Sait Writes…

      Kubbra Sait Writes…

      Kubbra Sait, who played the role of Cuckoo in Netflix's Sacred Games shared a picture from the red carpet and tweeted, "This in itself is UNREAL. ❤️."

      Indian Series Nominated For International Emmys

      Indian Series Nominated For International Emmys

      For the uninitiated, Netflix anthology Lust Stories, a chapter of which Karan Johar directed, was nominated for two International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series; Radhika Apte was nominated for Best Actress Award; Sacred Games was nominated for Best Drama Series; reality show The Remix was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment; and Witness: India's Forbidden Love for Best Documentary. Sadly, none of them bagged awards!

      No Wins For India, But Nawazuddin’s McMafia Bags Award

      No Wins For India, But Nawazuddin’s McMafia Bags Award

      Best TV Movie/Mini-Series went to Safe Harbour; Hungarian actress Marina Gera (Orok Tel) bagged the Best Actress Award, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment went to The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night and Bellingcat - Truth In A Post-Truth World bagged the Best Documentary award. Interestingly, McMafia starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged the Best Drama Series award. McMafia is a British crime-drama television series. (Image Source: Intl Emmy Awards Twitter)

      ‘Whether We Win Or Lose, We Will Party’

      ‘Whether We Win Or Lose, We Will Party’

      Ahead of the International Emmy Awards, Karan Johar had told NDTV, "Whether we win or lose, we will party." Looking at the pictures, we must say that the Indian artists indeed had their best moments at the ceremony. (Image: Karan Johar's Instagram story)

