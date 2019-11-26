International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte & Karan Johar Dazzle On Red Carpet; No Wins For India

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte looked gorgeous in a lazercut Iris van Herpen dress and minimal accessories. She tied her hair in a sleek back bun and finished her look with a dash of red. The actress shared a picture from the red carpet and captioned it, "So honoured to be here! @iemmys."

Lust Stories & Sacred Games Teams

Sharing a few more pictures snapped with her Lust Stories and Sacred Games teams, the actress wrote, "All of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto."

Karan Johar & Anurag Kashyap With GoT Producers

Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap were seen posing with Game of Thrones producers - David Benioff and DB Weiss, recipients of the Special Founders Award. Karan shared the picture and wrote, "Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys."

Kubbra Sait Writes…

Kubbra Sait, who played the role of Cuckoo in Netflix's Sacred Games shared a picture from the red carpet and tweeted, "This in itself is UNREAL. ❤️."

Indian Series Nominated For International Emmys

For the uninitiated, Netflix anthology Lust Stories, a chapter of which Karan Johar directed, was nominated for two International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series; Radhika Apte was nominated for Best Actress Award; Sacred Games was nominated for Best Drama Series; reality show The Remix was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment; and Witness: India's Forbidden Love for Best Documentary. Sadly, none of them bagged awards!

No Wins For India, But Nawazuddin’s McMafia Bags Award

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series went to Safe Harbour; Hungarian actress Marina Gera (Orok Tel) bagged the Best Actress Award, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment went to The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night and Bellingcat - Truth In A Post-Truth World bagged the Best Documentary award. Interestingly, McMafia starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged the Best Drama Series award. McMafia is a British crime-drama television series. (Image Source: Intl Emmy Awards Twitter)

‘Whether We Win Or Lose, We Will Party’

Ahead of the International Emmy Awards, Karan Johar had told NDTV, "Whether we win or lose, we will party." Looking at the pictures, we must say that the Indian artists indeed had their best moments at the ceremony. (Image: Karan Johar's Instagram story)